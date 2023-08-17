Ross/West View EMS parking ambulance at Sheetz to cut response times down

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you drive by the Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road, you may notice there’s an ambulance that’s parked in the parking lot. It’s there to stay so medics can get to emergencies quicker.

When there’s a 911 call in Ohio Township — EMS crews will be getting there faster than they have in the past, and it’s all because of the Ross West View EMS truck that is sitting in the Sheetz parking lot.

“I’ve had some very good success stories, today what was once an 11, 12, 13, minute response time is now going to be a seven or eight minute response time,” said Greg Porter, the Ross/West View EMS executive director.

When they first took over coverage in Ohio Township back in the early 2000′s — it was all farmland. That has changed over the last 20 years.

“At the time, it was a rural area, lots of farmland not many housing plans, and the call volume there was probably in the 300 range, and covering that from a place like here was a little more justifiable,” Porter explained.

Porter says Ross Township makes up 62 percent of their calls, and Ohio Township only makes up 8 percent.

“In that spot, I can get them back into Ross Township very quickly and reduce the response time to that 8 percent in Ohio Township as well,” Porter said.

The hope is for the ambulance to have a more permanent location — and to continue to cut the response time.

“If I’m on the other end of that 911 line waiting for help, that’s a pretty big deal. That’s important to us,” Porter said.

