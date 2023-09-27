Rostraver police investigate claim that public works vehicle didn’t stop for school bus red lights

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rostraver police investigated after a public works vehicle allegedly didn’t stop for a school bus with its red lights flashing.

According to Rostraver police, the investigation showed that the school bus was stopped with the yellow lights flashing and waived the oncoming car through.

The bus driver also said the public works vehicle was stopped prior to being waived on.

The red lights were never activated, police said. Speed was not an issue and the child’s safety wasn’t jeopardized.

“In summary we want to be clear, public safety is a priority. We take these matters seriously,” Rostraver police said. “In the future, please be aware before we pass judgement on social media, contact the Rostraver Township Police for complete and thorough investigation. Please be safe and stay healthy.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group