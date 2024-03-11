Streets Run Road closed until further notice due to downed utility lines

BALDWIN, Pa. — A busy Allegheny County road is closed until further notice.

Officials say Streets Run Road (Route 2034) is closed from the City of Pittsburgh line to Prospect Road. It is also closed from Prospect Road to Delwar Road.

The road was closed because of downed power lines.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes until the road reopens.

At around 7 p.m. police said that the road could be closed for around eight hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

