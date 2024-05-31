Local

Route 30 bridge in Hempfield Township to see lane shifts for improvement work

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge on Route 30 in Hempfield Township will experience lane shifts as crews do improvement work.

Route 30 over Route 66 between Hempfield Boulevard/Hempfield Square and Agnew Road/Walton Tea Room will see lane shifts through mid-June, PennDOT announced.

The shifts will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will be removing and replacing expansion dams and performing concrete repairs as part of a $1.65 million investment.

Commuters should expect delays as this is a high traffic area. PennDOT is also urging caution while approaching the work zone.

