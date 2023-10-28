Local

Route 51 ramp to southbound I-79 in Robinson Township to close this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The ramp from Route 51 to southbound I-79 in Robinson Township will close for the majority of the weekend.

According to PennDOT, the ramp closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday so crews can remove the I-79 southbound crossover.

Crews will also be line painting the road to restore southbound traffic to its original configuration, PennDOT said.

During the work, southbound traffic can use the left-hand lane.

The work is expected to be done at 11 a.m. Sunday, PennDOT said.

