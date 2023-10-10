Route 910 closed in both directions for pipe replacement

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allegheny County road will be closed in both directions for part of Tuesday because a pipe needs to be replaced.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 910 will be closed in both directions between Turner Road/McIntyre Road in Richland Township and Middle Road in West Deer Township while crews work on replacing the pipe.

Traffic will be detoured onto Turner Road, East Hardies Road and Middle Road.

PennDOT expects the road to reopen by 5 p.m.

