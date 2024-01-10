Ruff rescue: Local volunteer fire department saves dog from drain during Tuesday’s storm

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A volunteer fire department in Mount Pleasant Township turned a dog’s ruff day around Tuesday.

According to the Hecla Volunteer Fire Department Station 88 on Facebook, their Tuesday was busy with trees and wires down after a storm system swept through the area.

In the midst of the storm calls, they received a call for a dog stuck in a storm drain.

The fire department said firefighter Cody Howell went into the drain “without any hesitation” and rescued the dog.

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the drain.

