‘Rush to Crush Cancer’ kicks off with a walk of cancer survivors and supporters

PITTSBURGH — The second annual Rush to Crush Cancer event kicked off in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Although it’s a fairly new event, it’s drawing hundreds of people together on the North Shore. Organizers said they nearly doubled the number of participants this year compared to last year’s inaugural event.

Cancer survivors and supporters gathered at Stage AE for an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. before the walk began to help fight against cancer.

With each step, cancer survivors, their families and caregivers celebrated their journey as crowds came outside the bars and restaurants and gathered on the sidewalks to cheer.

More than 600 people took part in the PNC Mile to Crush Cancer. Participants made their way through Pittsburgh’s streets on the North Shore during the one-mile walk.

Breast cancer survivor Terri Britton said she wouldn’t have gotten through her battle without her family and a ministry support group.

“I was definitely blessed,” Britton said. “It was definitely a long journey but I’m here by the grace of God.”

All money raised during the two-day event goes toward research at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

“That’s not just research that happens in the lab,” said Beth Wild, the president of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. “That’s clinical trials for patients and our offices across our 75 sites of service. That’s also for detection and early prevention programs, education and training all to achieve a life without cancer.”

For Pam Valone, a two-year lung cancer survivor, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center made all the difference in her fight.

“They’re my earth angels,” Valone said. “I cannot imagine being anywhere better in the whole wide world. It is a phenomenal place, and they saved my life.”

The bike ride part of Rush to Crush Cancer kicks off at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. More than 800 riders are expected to ride 15-, 30- or 60-mile bike routes throughout eight city neighborhoods.

If you’d like to support cancer research at Hillman, click here. You can donate up to a month after this weekend’s event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group