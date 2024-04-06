Russell Wilson already earning praise from teammates: ‘He’s been great’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t relaxing this offseason, as he worked out with three fellow teammates in San Diego last week.

Tight end Pat Friermuth said on the Around the 412 Podcast with Zachary Smith of Steelers Now and Tyler Weeks that he, and wide receivers Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson all worked out with Wilson in beautiful, sunny southern California. And Freiermuth said that Wilson’s initiative showcases itself and his leadership.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”

