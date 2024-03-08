Russell Wilson on his way to Pittsburgh to meet with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson is on his way to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It was first reported on Thursday that Wilson is expected to meet with the Steelers before the official start of the free agent contact period on Monday. Now it seems that meeting is taking place today, as Wilson was spotted at an airport in Newark, New Jersey on his way to Pittsburgh.

