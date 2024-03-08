Russell Wilson met with New York Giants before Steelers

NEW YORK — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson met with the New York Giants before his Friday trip to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson was spotted at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Thursday, on his way to Pittsburgh to meet with the top Steelers brass. Before that, according to Schefter, he had what was termed to be an exploratory meeting with the Giants.

The Giants have a difficult quarterback situation, as former first-round pick Daniel Jones has three years left on a four-year, $160 million contract, but Jones struggled to a 70.5 passer rating in 2023 before neck and knee injures forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group