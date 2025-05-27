Ruth’s Chris executive chef Dennis Denk retires after 37 years at downtown Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — After over 37-years at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse’s downtown location, Executive Chef Dennis Denk is retiring.

In 1987, Jack and Peggy Offenbach brought Ruth’s Chris to Pittsburgh, hiring Denk to run the kitchen. Denk was trained directly by the restaurant chain’s founder, Ruth Fertel. Now, just a few years after celebrating the PPG Plaza location’s 35-year anniversary, Denk is preparing to retire.

“I have grandkids and it’s time to start something new, something different, and spend more time with my family,” Denk said. “It’s tough because I still love what I do and it’s easy to come to work. ... It’s not work, because I really like what I do, but I think it’s time to spend time with my family and travel a bit.”

He added that that there’s a level of irony to his role, because while working in fine dining can be inherently stressful, Denk said that even with the stress, it still doesn’t feel like a job.

