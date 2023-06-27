Local

Ryan Seacrest will be new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement

By WPXI.com News Staff

TV-Ryan Seacrest Pat Sajak attends a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019, left, and Ryan Seacrest attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York on May 14, 2019. Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Well-known media personality Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Sajak announced he was retiring when his contract ends in 2024.

Seacrest confirmed the news on social media, saying “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Seacrest ended the post with: “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Seacrest left his co-host position on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with his last appearance on the show in April, while continuing his syndicated radio shows and other projects.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs on WPXI-TV on weeknights at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration
  • Trial begins for stepmother accused of orchestrating abuse in death of Oakmont toddler
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read