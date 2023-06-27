Ryan Seacrest will be new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Well-known media personality Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Sajak announced he was retiring when his contract ends in 2024.

Seacrest confirmed the news on social media, saying “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Seacrest ended the post with: “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Seacrest left his co-host position on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with his last appearance on the show in April, while continuing his syndicated radio shows and other projects.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs on WPXI-TV on weeknights at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

