Sabres’ Luukkonen just too sharp for Penguins, 3-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t able to get any pucks past Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen until the third period at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night.

None that actually registered on the scoreboard, anyway.

Oh, they did score twice on him during the first period of what became a 3-1 loss to the Sabres, but both were waved off after challenges by Buffalo coach Don Granato.

