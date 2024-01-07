Local

Sabres’ Luukkonen just too sharp for Penguins, 3-1

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Sabres’ Luukkonen just too sharp for Penguins, 3-1 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t able to get any pucks past Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen until the third period at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night.

None that actually registered on the scoreboard, anyway.

Oh, they did score twice on him during the first period of what became a 3-1 loss to the Sabres, but both were waved off after challenges by Buffalo coach Don Granato.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome found safe in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say
  • Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing
  • Steelers at Ravens gameday: Playoff picture, clinching scenarios, more
  • VIDEO: Lunar lander built on Pittsburgh’s North Side will head to the moon Monday
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read