Safety improvements coming to Dravosburg after fatal school van crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Following a school van crash in Dravosburg that killed a 15-year-old girl, Allegheny County announced safety changes will be coming to the area.

A Serra Catholic student, later identified as Samantha Lee Kalkbrenner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other students were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and two men, the drivers, were taken in critical condition.

Since the crash on Richland Avenue at Third Street, Allegheny County, PennDOT, local & state officials have met multiple times to discuss the potential improvements.

As a result of those discussions, the county installed “No Left Turn” and “All Traffic Must Turn Right” signs earlier this week at Third Street, Fourth Street and Beech Alley, as well as “slow” pavement markings on Richland Ave. north of the Mansfield Bridge and prior to the road’s intersection with Third Street.

Following a crash last month that tragically killed a 15-year-old student in Dravosburg, there has been interest in the community for possible safety improvements in the area. Please see the following update from Public Works Director Stephen Shanley, P.E.: pic.twitter.com/tqaLFbKPbH — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 13, 2023

Next week, the county said it will install “No Left Turn” signs on Richland Avenue facing southbound traffic (toward the Mansfield Bridge) that will prohibit drivers from turning left onto 3rd Street, 4th Street and Beech Alley.

In addition, a new speed limit sign facing southbound traffic on Richland Avenue, just past Beech Alley, will be installed.

The county is also finalizing plans to install a traffic separator curb with panels between the northbound and southbound lanes on Richland Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street. That separator will act as a backup in case drivers miss the “No Left Turn” sign at Third Street. There is currently no timetable for this project.

