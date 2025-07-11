Salaries surge: Over 30 Pittsburgh jobs cross $100K threshold since 2021

PITTSBURGH — Salaries have surged in recent years, pushing more occupations above the $100,000 threshold, especially when compared to 2021.

That’s according to a new analysis by The Business Journals of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that spotlights changes in median annual income by occupation from 2021 to 2024.

In Pittsburgh, more than 30 occupations listed as earning less than six figures in 2021 now are making more than $100,000, according to the BLS stats. That’s in addition to seven roles listed as six-figure occupations now that were not in the 2021 data. Jobs with relatively few position in the region can come and go from the BLS stats and there can be some reclassifying of roles between years, but the data clearly shows there has been a surge in $100,000-paying jobs over the past three years, with close to 40 new six-figure occupations and just four that were listed as six-figure in 2021 but not in 2024.

