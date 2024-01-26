Salem’s Market set to open soon in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH — After a lot of delays and many years, people in the Hill District will soon be able to buy groceries and fresh produce again.

“Sauces, olives, chutneys, there’s still a lot of work to be done in this aisle and part of this is because this product comes from all over the world,” said Abdullah Salem.

Salem’s Market is getting ready to open its third location in the Hill District.

“We’ve been thinking about expansion for the past few years and this just felt like the right move,” said Salem. “The Hill District was in need for a grocer. We were in need for a place to expand.”

Instead of leasing, Abdullah Salem says they ended up purchasing the building. The whole undertaking to transform this space is expected to cost around $7 million.

“We’re here to stay,” said Salem.

In 2019, Shop n’ Save closed leaving the Hill District without a grocery store. Allen Thomas was born and raised in the Hill District and has been going to the South Side to shop.

“Shop n’ Save,” said Allen Thomas. “People in the neighborhood really enjoyed having a supermarket because they didn’t have to go far.”

“Just even working in this location over the past six months, through the construction, I’ve had a hard time myself to find food,” said Salem.

They’re opening with 2500 price reductions. And while they have food from all around the world, you will not be able to buy alcohol, Tobacco or lottery tickets here.

The store is hiring about 65 people. 29 new employees started training and half of them are from the Hill District.

“When you look at the Hill District, it’s a diverse community,” said Salem. “It represents what Salem’s means. We’ve always said we’re the closest thing to back home no matter where you’re from, and that’s what we want to be to the Hill District.”

An official opening date has not been set. But they’re hoping for mid-February, ideally before the Super Bowl. It’s all going to depend on inspections and permits.

“I have said the wrong date so many times,” said Salem. “As you can see, we’re working as hard as we can. Groceries are being put on the shelves at the same time construction is happening,” said Salem. “At the same time. painting is happening. At the same time, they’re working back in the meat room. We just need everyone’s blessings and prayers to be with us to get it open.”

