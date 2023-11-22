Salvation Army launches annual Red Kettle Campaign, still looking for volunteers

Soon, a familiar ringing that often serves as a reminder that Christmas is getting close will fill the air.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign officially kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, meaning you’ll see and hear bell ringers outside your favorite stores.

“Every little bit helps from a quarter to$20 to $5. Every little bit helps it add up,” said Lt. Tylar Melfi, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army North Boroughs Worship and Service Center.

The Salvation Army’s fundraising goal for this year for Western Pennsylvania is $2.3 million. For Allegheny County alone, the goal is $547,000.

“There is a huge need, and it seems we can barely keep up with the need,” Melfi said.

Melfi told Channel 11 the money stays in the community where it was given. The funds provide critical programs and services throughout the year — such as food boxes for older adults, as well as rent and utility assistance.

“Things are going up, but people’s pay is staying the same. That’s a scary thing for a lot of people. We respond and take that seriously,” Melfi said.

And, this year, you don’t have to have cash to donate. You can scan a QR code that takes you to a link to donate or text the word Kettle to 31333.

“The red kettle is out, which means it’s showtime. It means we do what we do, raise money for the entire year,” Melfi said.

The Salvation Army still needs bell ringers. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can schedule a shift and location by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group