Salvation Army receives $20K grant to feed families in Brackenridge, New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The Salvation Army has received a grant to help provide for local families.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit announced that it had been given a $20,000 grant, which will support programs that provide food for people in the Allegheny Valley (Brackenridge) and New Kensington areas.

The money was provided by the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of the life-science company Bayer.

“Bayer Fund is proud to support The Salvation Army and their work to make real, sustainable impacts in their community,” said Michael Parrish, president of Bayer Fund.

The donation supports The Salvation Army’s “Feed it Forward,” which focuses on providing food to families in need and the “Love in a Backpack” program, which helps feed students on weekends.

“We are grateful to Bayer Fund for continuing to support the communities we serve,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, divisional commander at The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania. “This donation allows us to respond proactively to food insecurity. From providing emergency food assistance to ensuring students in our area have nourishing food options while away from school, this work would not be possible without this generous grant.”

The Salvation Army said this is the fourth consecutive year the Bayer Fund has provided a donation like this.

