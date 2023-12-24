Salvation Army volunteers pack, deliver meals to Allegheny County families

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburghers spent part of their Christmas Eve helping the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division prepare and deliver meals for those in need in Allegheny County.

These volunteers helped package and deliver more than 1,000 warm holiday meals to isolated older adults throughout Allegheny County and people at the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The Salvation Army says this delivery to vulnerable community members isn’t possible without the help of volunteers and corporate partners. Other Salvation Army service centers across Pennsylvania also distributed food and held community meals throughout the holiday season.

