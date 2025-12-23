Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania urgently asking for donations as it nears 81% of its goal

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division has raised $1,859,595 in donations for its Red Kettle Campaign, nearing 81% of its $2,303,000 fundraising goal as Christmas Eve approaches.

With only hours left in the campaign, donations collected through this initiative provide essential services across 28 counties, including food assistance, rent and utility help, seasonal support, youth empowerment and spiritual programs. In Allegheny County alone, the organization has generated $374,703, which is more than 71% of the county’s $527,000 goal.

Several local Salvation Army centers have reported a decline in donations year-over-year, highlighting the urgent need for increased community support. The centers in Allegheny Valley (Brackenridge), Greensburg and North Boroughs (Pittsburgh) are particularly affected and require additional contributions to sustain critical programs and services for vulnerable populations.

As Major Marcus Jugenheimer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, stated, “As we enter the final hours of this critical fundraiser, we would like to take a moment to thank all of our supporters and volunteers for their incredible generosity. Your time and treasures make a big difference.” He emphasized the importance of continued donations to provide a safety net for the community’s most vulnerable residents throughout the coming year.

The Salvation Army is encouraging the public to make one final push in donations before the campaign concludes.

