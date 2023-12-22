Local

Santa brings gifts to animals at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The animals waiting to find their forever homes at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh got a special surprise.

Before taking off on his global trip, Santa stopped by the East Side shelter with Mrs. Claus, bringing holiday cheer with them.

They visited with the dog, cats and other animals waiting for adoption, bringing them treats to snack on and toys to play with.

The Claus’s also soaked up the purrs, licks and snuggles from the shelter animals.

