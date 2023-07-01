Santana, McCutchen power Pirates to 8-7 walk-off win over Brewers

PITTSBURGH — For the third time in the last four games, the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled off a come-from-behind victory as Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer sunk the Milwaukee Brewer 8-7 on Friday night at PNC Park.

Santana’s first-pitch homer in the bottom of the ninth inning was the first walk-off homer of his career and capped off a three-for-five night. The Pirates’ first baseman also recorded a pair of doubles.

Just as Santana did, Andrew McCutchen finished the game with three hits including a homer. McCutchen drove in three runs including one in the ninth inning on a double to set the stage for Santana.

