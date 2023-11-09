Santa’s Reindeer visiting Pennsylvania amusement park

HERSHEY, Pa. — If you’ve ever wanted to see the majestic animals that help Santa get around the world in one night up close, this may be your chance.

All nine of Santa’s Reindeer just arrived at Hersheypark for Christmas Candylane.

This merry event is open on select dates starting Friday, with daily operations starting on Dec. 14. Don’t worry, the park is closed on Christmas so the reindeer can jet up to the North Pole and help Santa.

Christmas Candylane is the only place where people can get an up-close look at the big man’s helpers. It also features festive lights, family-friendly coasters, an interactive experience with Santa, a dance party with Mrs. Claus and seasonal eats.

Tickets start at $29.99 but vary based on the number of tickets purchased and the date selected. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

