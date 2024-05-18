Saturday morning showers to ease in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Pockets of showers and heavy rain continue to roll through parts of Allegheny County on Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Warning continues until 8:45 a.m. Rain should gradually push east throughout the morning, with most of us dry by midday and the afternoon.

A few additional showers could pop up later in the day, mainly over the Laurel Highlands, initially. Some showers could develop as far west as Pittsburgh in the evening but shouldn’t be widespread. Still, with very weak winds aloft, any shower that does develop could be slow-moving.

Watch for areas of fog first thing Sunday morning — otherwise, the day should feature plenty of sun and highs back in the low 80s. We’ll get even warmer early next week as we enter our most uncomfortable stretch of weather this year so far. An incoming cold front will bring the next threat for storms by Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group