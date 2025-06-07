Saturday serves as brief break in wet weather; steady rain returns Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pockets of heavy rain continue south of the Mason-Dixon line, so there’s a Flash Flood Warning for Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia through 8 a.m. Elsewhere, generally, light rain from Pittsburgh points south, and most of it exits by mid-morning.

Clouds should give way to sun today, along with less humidity, offering a much-needed break from the rain and a good opportunity to hit the outdoors. Clouds will be on the increase tonight.

We’ll see another push of steady rain Sunday morning, with scattered showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon. At the moment, storms and heavy rain shouldn’t be widespread, but areas that got heavy rain on Friday are much more vulnerable. The approach of a cold front will bring more showers and possibly strong storms Monday afternoon before we start to dry out Tuesday.

The middle of next week looks pleasant with sunshine and low humidity...good news for the start of the US Open!

