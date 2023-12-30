Saturday snow showers shouldn’t cause significant travel impacts

PITTSBURGH — Snow flurries and snow showers mixed with rain will be around much of Saturday, but with temperatures staying above freezing — minimal travel impacts are expected. There may be scattered coatings in the morning around the city, with upwards of an inch or two of snow possible east into the mountains.

Snow showers will wind down in the evening, but a clipper system will bring another chance for rain or snow showers by late New Year’s Eve. Again, with marginal temperatures, travel impacts are not expected — but a few places could see snow stick Monday morning. Bundle up for any New Year’s Eve celebrations, as temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Early next week starts seasonably chilly, with sunshine and dry weather back by Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group