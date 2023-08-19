Saturday temperatures start cool, will become more seasonable

PITTSBURGH — What a morning! Temperatures starting the day are well below average, but we’ll make a decent comeback near 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity will remain low — so get out and enjoy the sunshine!

Tonight won’t be quite as cool, but still very comfortable, with most of us dropping into the upper 50s. You’ll notice a bit more mugginess tomorrow as highs creep back into the upper 80s. The worst of the heat will be here Monday with highs near 90, but cooler air will gradually move back in by mid to late week.

This weather pattern generally favors dry weather across the eastern U.S. Aside from a stray shower Tuesday, we’ll stay bone dry for the foreseeable future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group