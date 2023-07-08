Saturday will be warm with highs in mid-80s; storms possible in evening

PITTSBURGH — It’s a more comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s north of Pittsburgh! Another warm day is expected though with highs back in the mid-80s and more humidity by late day. An approaching front could bring us a storm in spots this evening. Although severe weather is not expected, those outside should keep an eye on the sky. A few showers are possible overnight with a better chance for some showers and storms on Sunday.

A stronger storm is possible tomorrow but overall, ingredients are still not favorable for widespread severe storms. The highest chance for rain will come during the late morning and then again in the afternoon. Behind tomorrow’s rain, we enter another dry spell with temperatures nudging back into the mid-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

