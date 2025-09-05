Saxton & Stump to open downtown Pittsburgh office next month

PITTSBURGH — The newest entrant to Pittsburgh’s legal scene confirmed that its downtown office will be at the Union Trust Building and is expected to open next month.

Saxton & Stump on Thursday said it took 12,000 square feet at the building, located at 501 Grant Street, to serve as home base for its team of 12 professionals. It expects to double its headcount in Pittsburgh within the next 18 months. Terms of the lease including duration were not disclosed.

James Saxton, the Bethel Park native who is the firm’s CEO and a co-founder, said the Union Trust office was more than a location decision.

“It’s a statement of stability and partnership,” he said in a prepared statement. “This building reflects the character and vision of our firm and the caliber of talent we’re attracting – rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and built for the future.”

