SBA names Western Pennsylvania Small Business Week winners for 2025

The SBA’s Western Pennsylvania District Office announced a trio of 2025 Small Business Week winners and one will compete nationally.

Sheree Thomas of SB Thomas & Associates is the Pennsylvania and Western Pennsylvania Small Business Person of the Year. Ken Codeluppi of Wall Firma Inc. is the SBA Exporter of the Year. Kenneth King of KingFisher Services is the Western Pennsylvania Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

All three winners will be recognized at local ceremonies throughout the district’s 27-county footprint. Thomas, additionally, will compete for the National Small Business Person of the Year title in Washington, D.C., during the 62nd annual celebration of National Small Business Week, May 4-10.

“Ingenuity and perseverance not only enabled these hardworking entrepreneurs to live the American dream of small business ownership but also become champions in their fields and communities,” Kelly Hunt, SBA Western Pennsylvania district director, said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud that all our winners used SBA assistance to start and grow.”

