Scam affecting local fire departments resurfaces

A familiar phishing scam is back and impacting local first responders.

Channel 11 has learned the issue is affecting multiple fire departments in multiple counties.

It starts with a text message that tells recipients the local department is selling t-shirts and includes a link to buy them.

“This seems to be targeting anybody with a cell phone,” Mt. Lebanon Assistant Fire Chief Sean Daniels said.

He’s been with the department for 20 years but tells Channel 11 the scam texts have cropped up in the last 3 to 4.

“It’s very frustrating. Our entire reason for being and why we can do what we do is trust of the community. Anything that jeopardizes that trust is very, very frustrating.”

It first hit Mt. Lebanon’s department in May, nearly a year from the last time it struck.

After a quick check, Channel 11 found multiple departments had sent out warnings on social media including Dormont, Bruin, Adams Township, Darlington Township, Coraopolis, Kennedy and Export.

“Many of our departments in surrounding communities rely on fundraisers - many volunteer departments,” Daniels said. “It’s something that we take very seriously.”

Channel 11 did reach out to state police. We’re told they are familiar with this scam.

Daniels is also urging recipients not to click the link and call local police.

