Scam alert: Don’t throw away your baggage tag at the airport, here’s why:

Travelers are being warned about a new scam involving baggage claim tags that is spreading nationwide.

Scammers are targeting these tags to access personal information and potentially file fraudulent luggage claims.

The scam involves criminals taking discarded baggage claim tags to obtain personal information such as names, flight details, and membership numbers.

This information can be used to submit false claims for lost or damaged luggage, which can disrupt legitimate claims.

“In the grand scheme of things, there are a lot more scalable types of scams, fraud, and identity crimes going on out there. But why make it easy? Why make yourself the low-hanging fruit?” said Eva Velasquez, who runs the Identity Theft Resource Center.

“It’s amazing to me how creative, and I don’t mean that as a compliment, but how creative these fraudsters are because, with very little information about you, they can generally find a way to monetize that,” Velasquez added.

Travelers expressed surprise upon learning about the scam. “I’m glad to know that. Never heard that one,” said passenger Yvonne Green.

Another passenger, Ashley Green, commented on the ingenuity of scammers, saying, “People are so clever. They’re always thinking of new things.”

A social media post from a person claiming to be a Delta baggage claims manager highlighted the issue, stating, “We are getting an influx of fraudulent claims ... for reimbursement. From my own personal experience in currently dealing with this, it is causing issues with reimbursing the real people if they submit a legitimate claim.”

Eva Velasquez suggested that airports could install trash cans designed to prevent fishing out discarded items, but noted that this would require coordinated efforts among airlines and airports.

