Scam targets consumers rescheduling flight plans after delays, cancellations, Pennsylvania AG says

Pennsylvanians should be aware of a scam targeting consumers who are rescheduling flight plans following flight delays and cancellations. Scammers are taking advantage to obtain personal information, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry warns.

Scammers have been using Google’s search engines and creating fake accounts that appear to be affiliated with major airlines and are also altering existing legitimate Google listings. Consumers fall into the scam by searching their airlines, contacting a fake airline representative and providing their personal information, including credit card information.

It is believed that Google has removed these listings from their search engine databases. However, consumers should remain vigilant when rescheduling flights, Henry says.

Tips to remember:

Make sure you are accessing the airlines’ legitimate website;

Do not trust search engine results to relay the airlines’ phone number;

Always obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and

Do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

Consumers with questions or those who feel that they have been victimized by the scam may submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

