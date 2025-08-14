Scammer impersonating local sheriffs’ offices; police issue warning

BEAVER, Pa. — Police have issued a warning about a scammer who is impersonating local sheriffs’ offices.

On Thursday, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to alert the public of the ongoing scam.

They said they have received several complaints from people who receive calls from numbers claiming to be from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller identifies themself as Sgt. Crisco or Sgt. Miller from the SEAL Division.

They leave call-back numbers that go to an automated system that appears to be connected to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. They said a man will pick up and verbally assault the caller until they hang up or send money.

So far, the following numbers have been reported to the police:

202-525-0570

412-353-3345

541-600-3165

724-535-2883

Police urge the public not to send money to anyone over the phone.

One resident reported receiving a fake document as part of this scam. Police shared that document.

Officers said they are not aware of anyone losing money to this scam at this time.

