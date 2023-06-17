Local

Scammers sending emails impersonating Pennsylvania Treasury Department

By WPXI.com News Staff

Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning Pennsylvania residents to be on the lookout for malicious emails being sent by scammers.

By WPXI.com News Staff

HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning Pennsylvania residents to be on the lookout for malicious emails being sent by scammers.

The scammers are sending emails that imitate emails sent by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

The emails contain phishing links that take users to a fake version of the Pennsylvania Treasury Department website. The user is then asked to put in login information. Garrity tells residents to never do this.

“I urge everyone to always be on guard for scams and suspicious messages,” Garrity said. “We know these criminals will pull out all the stops to commit fraud, but Treasury will always fight back. If you have doubts about an email claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, here’s the most important tip: Do not click any links, and do not share any personal information. And always remember: Treasury will never seek personal information through an unsolicited email.”

Anyone who has received one of these emails is asked to contact the Treasury by going to patreasury.gov/contact/.

