Scammers take advantage of the busy holiday season. Here’s how you can protect your information

The busy holiday season is full of giving and goodwill, but for scammers, it’s prime time for taking.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says scammers take advantage of distracted shoppers, tight budgets and generous hearts. His office is urging caution when making donations or making purchases online.

“Do not let the bustle of the holiday season bring your guard down — scammers see this time of year as prime time to steal and defraud,” Attorney General Sunday said. “If you find yourself in a situation where things don’t seem quite right, or too good to be true, stop and think it over before clicking pay.”

Sunday has a few recommendations to avoid costly scams:

Stick with trusted retailers: Scammers can create websites built to steal your information that look almost identical to real ones. Sometimes they’ll show up as “sponsored results” on search engines.

Be smart about payment methods: AG Sunday advises against paying for anything with wire transfers, cryptocurrency or money orders. Scammers may also ask for payment for bills, parking tickets or other items through gift cards. These are all tools used to avoid being tracked.

Read fine print: Especially with Buy Now, Pay Later services, make sure you know what you're signing up for, because Sunday says they're not always a simple as they seem. There may be hidden fees or penalties and widely varying interest rates. Read the terms and conditions and feel free to ask questions.

Protect personal information: If a website or email asks for your Social Security Number or banking information, stop all communications. Be wary of any text messages or emails that appear to be from delivery services, banks or retailers that you did not request.

Look out for loved ones: Scammers target senior, young people and those who aren't familiar with online scams. Talk with loved ones to ensure they know what to look out for.

Pet-related scams: Be careful when adopting or purchasing a pet online, as some sellers use complex financing offers with high interest rates. Thoroughly research the seller, breeder, inspection records, and medical records. If you think you have been scammed or have encountered a suspicious seller, you are encouraged to report it to your local police.

Anyone who’s a victim of a scam is encouraged to contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 717-787-3391, or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

