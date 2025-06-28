Scattered showers expected again Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s quiet and still muggy this morning, but yet another round of scattered showers and storms is expected in the afternoon.

The moisture content in the atmosphere is a little less today, and storms should be moving along a little faster, keeping the flood risk relatively low. Still, any training of storms over areas that are saturated may lead to localized issues.

Thunderstorms should move south and east of our area by sunset, allowing drier and slightly less humid air to move in on Sunday. Enjoy it before another round of showers and storms moves through by late Monday and Tuesday.

More noticeable relief from humidity and storms will come by mid-next week as high temperatures drop to more seasonable levels and overnight lows dip into the 60s. A light at the end of the tunnel!

