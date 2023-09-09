Scattered showers move through region throughout weekend

PITTSBURGH — We’re tracking some showers that will move through the area this morning. Much of the afternoon looks dry but a few additional showers could pop up late, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh and over the higher elevations.

Another wave moving north along a stalled front will lead to scattered off-and-on showers tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon. We’ll again see many dry hours, but have the rain gear handy.

Drier air moves in Monday which should keep us mainly dry through Tuesday. The next front will move through mid next week, bringing another round of showers and a bit more humidity. Right now, the track of Hurricane Lee would bring little to no impacts to our local weather.

