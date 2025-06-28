Scattered showers possible Saturday morning, dry hours still possible

PITTSBURGH — Another round of showers and storms will dampen your plans Saturday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest timing before you head out.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible mid-morning and could impact activities at the Beaver County Boom and The Big Butler Fair but there will still be many dry hours.

Stronger storms will be possible south into Pittsburgh, Washington and Westmoreland counties through the afternoon and early evening.

Better weather is on the way Sunday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we get a break between storm systems.

