Scattered showers, storms may move into area this evening

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of patchy fog this morning especially over the river valleys northeast of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, find a way to stay cool as it will be a steamy day with temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Much of the day will be dry but scattered showers and storms will move into the area this evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few stronger storms are possible with the primary threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of the rain clears out overnight, with areas of fog possible again Sunday morning. There could be an isolated storm tomorrow but most of the day will be dry.

One more round of showers and a few storms late Monday before a couple of drier days Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a break in the humidity then as well with high temperatures dropping near average.

