Scattered showers, storms pop up Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Any rain is good rain at this point, and we do have a chance of a few showers and storms on Sunday.

It will be a very warm and humid Sunday. A few showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon hours. While no widespread severe weather is expected, any storm could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.

The 80s will stick with us throughout the week, with the start of the week fairly quiet.

A few showers and storms are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday in the afternoon and evening hours.

