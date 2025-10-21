Scattered showers on Tuesday, cooler weather settles on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers will pop up again on Tuesday, so have the umbrella with you.

The first round of showers moves in mid-morning, with another round possible late afternoon through early evening.

A rumble of thunder is also possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Winds will also pick up again with gusts to 20 mph possible.

Cooler weather settles on Wednesday with highs struggling to get back to 50. Winds will gust as high as 30-35 mph at times making it feel even cooler.

Unsettled weather sticks around through Friday with a few showers from time along with breezy conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group