Scattered storms move through region, bringing in cooler air for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Watch out for heavy rain and lightning at times this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for parts of our area through 11 a.m. Storms over Ohio will push through southwestern Pennsylvania between 6-9 a.m. The main severe weather threats are flooding downpours and locally damaging wind gusts.

Behind this batch of storms, there will be plenty of dry time today, especially around mid-day. However, watch for a few additional showers or storms to develop this afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong, although widespread severe weather is not expected.

A front will cross the area in the evening, ushering in drier air overnight and cooler air for Sunday. Humidity will drop by Sunday night with several days next week being comfortable. High temperatures will drop near 80 with overnight lows in the 50s.

