Muggy temperatures overnight, storms possible Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — Warm and muggy overnight, lows in the 70s. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms late overnight into Sunday morning.

A few showers and storms are possible in spots before clearing is expected in the late afternoon. Expect decreasing humidity Sunday night behind the cold front with pleasant weather to kick off the work week, highs Monday will be in the mid-70s. The cooler air won’t last long, temperatures take a jump to nearly 90 degrees by Wednesday with the chance of storms late evening into the Fourth of July.

