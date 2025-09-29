Scheduled maintenance stops Monongahela Incline operations for a week

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline will be closed all week for scheduled maintenance.

The 155-year-old incline that takes riders up and down Mt. Washington shut down around 5 a.m. Monday and will remain closed through around 6 p.m. Friday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says during the closure, crews will replace the haul and safety cables simultaneously, as part of efforts to maintain safe and reliable operations.

The haul cable, which propels the incline cars, was last replaced in April 2021.

The safety cable, along with a powerful breaking system, provides an extra layer of safety in case the haul cable fails. It was last replaced in November 2024.

Those who need to travel to and from Mt. Washington are encouraged to use the 40-Mt. Washington bus route or shuttle buses operating between the stop adjacent to the Station Square station and the upper incline station.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group