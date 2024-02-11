Scheduled maintenance will disrupt Whitehall police phone service early Wednesday morning

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Whitehall residents will not be able to call the police department early Wednesday morning.

That’s because police say the Whitehall Borough Complex is getting a new high-speed fiber optic connection.

The installation will disrupt the Whitehall Police Department’s phone service from around 5-6 a.m. on Wednesday. In the event of an emergency during this time, residents should call 911.

The borough is having the fiber optic connection installed to reduce costs while enhancing network performance, reliability, and security.

