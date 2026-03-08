Schenley Park roadway closes to pedestrians, cyclists for next month as part of restoration project

PITTSBURGH — A road in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park is set to close for around a month, starting Monday.

Serpentine Drive will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians from E. Circuit Road to Bartlett Street. The closure is expected to last through at least April 13.

Pittsburgh city officials say the closure allows crews to regrade and resurface the road.

The work is part of the larger Serpentine Drive Wall Restoration Project, which began in 2025, six years after an 80-foot section of wall failed and another 200 feet was visibly unstable.

So far, crews have repaired around 265 feet of masonry wall along Serpentine Drive, and drainage improvements have been built along the gutter line.

Once the resurfacing portion of the project is done, city officials say a shared-use pathway will be re-established until the project’s expected completion later in the spring.

