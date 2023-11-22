Schenley Park skating rink opening delayed, now set for late January

PITTSBURGH — The skating rink in Schenley Park won’t open until after Jan. 1, city leaders said.

Leaders said they are installing a new chiller system, which is the cause for the delay.

The new system is adding to rink renovations that were completed in 2019.

“We are installing new chillers so that we may continue outdoor skating at Schenley Park for years to come,” CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas said. “We are grateful to the Allegheny Regional Asset District for their contribution to making these much-needed new chillers a reality.”

The rink is set to open on Jan. 29.

Leaders have scheduled the following events after the rink opens:

Disco Night on Feb. 3, adult session from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Mascot Skate on Feb. 10 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., online tickets only

Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Family Skate Night every Thursday in February.

More details can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group