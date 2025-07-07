Scholarship pageant returns to Pittsburgh area to support young girls for second year

WILKINSBURG — A unique scholarship program that supports young girls is returning to the Pittsburgh area for a second year.

The Miss R.E.A.-D. Scholarship Pageant first kicked off last year. It is designed to give young women a platform to show their talents and leadership skills.

The program is open to girls ages 6-12 and kicks off at Deliverance Baptist Church in Wilkinsburg on July 8.

The girls will attend classes every Tuesday and Wednesday. Students from Hampton University will offer them guidance.

Participants will learn how to get involved in their communities by working with the Women’s Shelter of Wilkinsburg.

Several special events will be held throughout the program, including brunch, Spirit Night at Chick-fil-A in the Waterfront, a trip to Hampton Va., a day spent at Kennywood and tours of multiple universities.

It all works up to a pageant held at Pierce Theatre on July 27.

Two participants will be crowned Miss R.E.A.-D. Queen of Pittsburgh 2025 and Little Miss R.E.A.-D. Princess of Pittsburgh 2025 and will receive $500 scholarship.

Registration is $200 and can be done over the phone by calling 412-287-6816 or by visiting the R.E.A.-D. Foundation’s website.

